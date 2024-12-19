Sri Lanka President meets Chinese Vice Chairperson to strengthen bilateral ties

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Qin Boyong, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on December 18, 2024 at the Parliamentary Complex in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Vice Chairperson Qin emphasized China’s commitment to deepening its longstanding relationship with Sri Lanka and expressed hope for stronger collaboration with the new government.

President Dissanayake extended his gratitude for China’s assistance during past disaster situations and the provision of school uniforms for Sri Lankan students. He also underscored the ongoing need for Chinese support in various areas.

The President highlighted the importance of completing the Chinese-funded section of the Central Expressway, which remains unfinished. He also discussed plans to expedite key projects, including supply hubs and institutional developments linked to the Colombo Port City and the Hambantota District.

Vice Chairperson Qin outlined China’s intentions to restart stalled marine research activities and resume delayed projects. She also highlighted plans to establish Chinese companies in the Hambantota Investment Zone, aimed at improving Sri Lanka’s access to global markets.

Additionally, Vice Chairperson Qin confirmed preparations to host President Dissanayake during his forthcoming visit to China.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Deputy Speaker Dr. Risvi Sally and CPPCC committee member Ma Youxiang.