Sri Lanka Army launches mobile vaccination fleet

Sri Lanka Army will launch its Mobile Vaccination Fleet against COVID-19 focused on Western Province from today (12).

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said on the directions of NOCPCO Head and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the mobile service would vaccinate the elderly, sick, handicapped and feeble sections in society.

For a start, 10 special vehicles with medical teams of the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC) and the Directorate of Preventive Medicine and Mental Health on board would administer the vaccine to those who require this mobile service after they register themselves with the NOCPCO on hotlines 1906 or 0112860002.