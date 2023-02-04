Sri Lanka Army promoted 208 officers & 7,790 other ranks

A total of 208 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer Force) and a record 7,790 Other Ranks of the Army (Regular Force and Volunteer Force and Extra Regimental Employment Basis) have been promoted to their respective next rank in view of the 75th National Independence Day.

The promotions were made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage.

Accordingly, 8 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 17 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 10 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 10 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 78 Captains to the rank of Major, 12 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain, 9 Lieutenants (QM) to the rank of Captain (QM) and 64 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) have been promoted in the Officers’ category.

In the category of Other Ranks, a total of 181 Warrant Officers-II to the rank of Warrant Officer-I, 473 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-II, 679 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1697 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1740 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 3020 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal (Regular Force, Volunteer Force and Extra Regimental Employment basis) have also been promoted.

Senior Brigadiers who have been elevated to the two-star Major General rank in the Army include Brigadier L.S. Balachandra, Brigadier W. Chandresiri, Brigadier D.M.P.P. Dasanayake, Brigadier A.C.A. De Zoysa, Brigadier R.K.N.C. Jayawardena, Brigadier G.W.A. Senevirathne, Brigadier I.A.N.B. Perera and Brigadier P.P.A. Perera.