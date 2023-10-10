Sri Lanka Army Promoted over 1,800 army personnel to mark its 74th Anniversary

Sri Lanka Army celebrates its 74th anniversary today (October 10) and promoted over 1,800 army personnel to their next rank.

Accordingly, A total of 314 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer Force) and a record 1,565 Other Ranks of the Army (Regular Force and Volunteer Force) have been promoted to their respective next ranks.

The promotions were made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence and Army Commander, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage.

Accordingly, 07 Brigadiers have been elevated to the rank of Major General, 12 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 37 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 41 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 50 Captains to the rank of Major (Including Quartermasters), 84 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain (Including Quartermasters) and 83 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) in the Officers’ category.

In the category of Other Ranks, a total of 83 Warrant Officers-II to the rank of Warrant Officer-I, 183 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-II, 263 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 414 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 374 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 248 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal (Regular Force and Volunteer Force) were promoted.

According to Sri Lanka Army, 07 Senior Brigadiers who have been elevated to the two-star Major General rank in the Army included Major General D.A Amarasekara, Major General R Elvitigala, Major General I.H.M.R.K Herath, Major General W.M.P.M Wijesooriya, Major General W.P Kariyawasam, Major General K.M.P.S.B Kulatunga and Major General H.H.K.S.S Hewage.