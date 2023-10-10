Two STF personnel killed, five others injured in crash in Vavuniya

Two Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have died and five other STF officers injured after a Defender jeep in which they were travelling collided with a cow and crashed onto a wall in Vavuniya at around 09:30 PM yesterday (October 09).

According to Police, the Defender belonging to Vavuniya Madukanda STF Camp with 07 officers, was travelling towards Vavuniya town when the accident occurred on the Horowpathana Road near the 02nd mile post in Ramba Kulam.

Two Police constables of the STF aged 29 and 31, who were residents of Kurunegala and Medawachchiya died after being admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital.

The police constable driver, a sub-inspector, two police sergeants and a police constable who were injured are undergoing treatment at the Vavuniya Hospital and two of them said to be in critical condition.

Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.