Sri Lanka decides to lift all import restrictions except vehicles from today

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2023 - 7:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says all import restrictions except those imposed on vehicles will be lifted from today (October 09).

Accordingly, a Gazette notification will be issued tonight lifting import restrictions.

Further details regarding the items on which the import restrictions have been lifted, can be accessed through the official website of the Import and Export Control Department.