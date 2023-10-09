Oct 09 2023 October 9, 2023 October 9, 2023 NoComment

Sri Lanka decides to lift all import restrictions except vehicles from today

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2023 - 7:50 pm

Colombo international container terminal in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says all import restrictions except those imposed on vehicles will be lifted from today (October 09).

Accordingly, a Gazette notification will be issued tonight lifting import restrictions.

Further details regarding the items on which the import restrictions have been lifted, can be accessed through the official website of the Import and Export Control Department.

