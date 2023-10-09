Sri Lanka’s State Minister for Defence monitors the disaster affected areas

October 9, 2023

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon made an observation tour to the disaster affected areas yesterday (October 8) following the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Matara district.

Necessary measures have already been taken by the government to assist the disaster-affected community and relief teams including military forces have been dispatched to respective areas for disaster relief duties.

Minister Tennakoon visited the Army food processing centres established to supply food for disaster-affected people in Malimbada and Matara areas and he assessed existing challenges.

He also motivated troops who continuously labour in those centres.

The troops have already taken necessary steps to supply meals and other needs of the distressed people.

The Minister convened a meeting at Matara District Secretariat with the participation of the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, MP Nipuna Ranawaka, Matara District Secretary, heads of government institutions and senior military officers from the area to discuss further disaster relief measures.

Minister Tennakoon on the same day inspected the sandbag embankment erected by Sri Lanka Army troops in Aththudawa area to avert flooding.