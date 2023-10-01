Sri Lanka begins system to issue e-bills for water
Posted by Editor on October 1, 2023 - 9:37 am
Sri Lanka will begin issuing e-bills for water across selected areas of the country today (October 01).
The first phase of the system will be implemented across Colombo South, Kandy South, Trincomalee and Polonnaruwa, Assistant General Manager of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) Piyal Pathmanatha said.
To register, you need to send an SMS with your water bill account number to 0719 39 99 99.
The system will be implemented island-wide from January 01, 2024, Piyal Pathmanatha said.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka begins system to issue e-bills for water October 1, 2023
- Person arrested over shooting of elephant “Sita” granted bail September 30, 2023
- International Commission of Jurists says Online Safety Bill is an assault on freedoms September 30, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s acting finance minister says positive progress in securing second IMF tranche September 29, 2023
- Sri Lanka Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 33 million in Karainagar September 29, 2023