Sri Lanka begins system to issue e-bills for water

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2023 - 9:37 am

Sri Lanka will begin issuing e-bills for water across selected areas of the country today (October 01).

The first phase of the system will be implemented across Colombo South, Kandy South, Trincomalee and Polonnaruwa, Assistant General Manager of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) Piyal Pathmanatha said.

To register, you need to send an SMS with your water bill account number to 0719 39 99 99.

The system will be implemented island-wide from January 01, 2024, Piyal Pathmanatha said.