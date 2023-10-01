Niluka Karunaratne announces retirement

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2023 - 10:11 am

Sri Lankan badminton player Niluka Karunaratne has officially announced his retirement today (October 01).

He made this announcement today while representing the country at a forum in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarter at Lausanne, Switzerland.

Niluka Karunaratne had represented Sri Lanka at the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

He is currently regarded as the number one premiere badminton player in Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka’s most decorated badminton player with a record 21 medals to his name at international events including 9 gold medals.

He also holds the unique distinction of winning five gold medals in five different continents. He reached his highest career singles ranking of 34 in June 2013, which is also the personal best ranking by a Sri Lankan badminton player.

He has also emerged as national badminton champion for a record 17 times, the most by a Sri Lankan badminton player.

His father Louie Karunaratne and brothers Dinuka Karunaratne and Diluka Karunaratne are also professional badminton players, while his brother Chamika Karunaratne is a cricketer of the Sri Lanka national team.