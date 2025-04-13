Sri Lanka Coast Guard launches 24-hour emergency hotline 106 for maritime safety

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) has launched a new 24-hour emergency hotline, 106, in a move to improve maritime safety and emergency response.



This number connects directly to the SLCG Operations Room and is now available for the public, seafarers, and coastal communities.

The purpose of the hotline is to reduce response time and improve coordination during maritime emergencies. Whether it’s a boat in distress, an oil spill, or illegal activities at sea, the hotline provides a quick and direct way to contact the Coast Guard.

As the country’s main maritime law enforcement agency, the SLCG plays a key role in protecting Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Their duties include search and rescue missions, responding to oil spills, and handling issues like human smuggling and drug trafficking.

With this new hotline, the SLCG aims to boost its readiness and support national efforts in maritime security and environmental protection.

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard urges fishermen, maritime workers, and the public to dial 106 immediately in case of any emergency at sea.