Sri Lanka President announces plan to restart Kantale Sugar Factory
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the government has prepared plans to restart the Kantale Sugar Factory, which has been closed for a long time.
He made this announcement during a public rally held in Kantale yesterday (April 12).
Speaking at the event, the President said that the National People’s Power (NPP) government is working to build a country where the law is strictly enforced and all citizens are treated equally, regardless of ethnicity or religion.
The rally in Kantale was part of the ongoing “Victory is Certain – The Village is Ours” campaign.
A large crowd gathered in the town to show their support.
The event was led by President Dissanayake and was organized to support NPP candidates contesting the upcoming local government elections.
