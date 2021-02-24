Feb 24 2021 February 24, 2021 February 25, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 457.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 68 year old female, a resident of Boralesgamuwa.
  2. 69 year old female, a resident of Mount Lavinia.
  3. 55 year old male, a resident of Kotugoda.
  4. 60 year old male, a resident of Wattala.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

