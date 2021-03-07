Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 502.

The following deaths have been reported:

74 year old male, a resident of Pallekale. 82 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda. 72 year old male, a resident of Barawardhanaoya. 77 year old female, a resident of Matara. 67 year old male, a resident of Kannaththota.

