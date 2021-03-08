Yahapalana regime accountable for Easter Sunday mayhem – Minister

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that a need to declare a ‘Black Sunday’ would not have come up if the previous ‘Good Governance’ government had fulfilled its responsibilities.

He said it was ridiculous and an insult to the Easter Sunday attack victims when MPs and Ministers of the previous government joined the protest yesterday.

He stated this at a meeting held at the Udugampola office in Minuwangoda yesterday (7). The meeting was organized to brief the Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha and Urban Councillors on the current situation in the country.

“The previous government is fully responsible for the Easter attack. Former President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe including Cabinet ministers and all the other officials who were in that government should bear the responsibility.

“Not only that, the members of the minority parties who supported the previous government should also be held responsible for this.

Also, the red elephants who played behind the scenes and made deals with the good governance are also responsible for this,” the Minister said.

He added that the ones who were in the “good governance” regime should protest against themselves in front of a mirror. “It is a hilarious fact when those responsible are protesting against the Easter Sunday attack when they could have avoided the massive disaster. This is an insult to the victims of the Easter Sunday Attack” he added.

Speaking further the Minister said that the President made it clear that those involved in the Easter Attack would be punished and arrangements have been made on that. “ Although we are not satisfied with the Easter Commission report, the present government has the responsibility to implement its recommendations. Therefore, we are ready to take further action in this regard.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to study the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the attack is carefully studying all the facts contained in this report” the Minister added.

He further said that the government is not prepared to change or cover up the recommendations of the Commission at any time. “We have no such legal authority. The allegations made by the opposition regarding this committee of ministers are baseless. We still hold the position we took when we were in the Opposition. We will take action to punish anyone involved in the Easter attack, regardless of their rank” he added.

