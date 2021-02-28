Sri Lanka confirms 07 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 471.

The following deaths have been reported:

56 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala. 55 year old male, a resident of Anuradhapura. 59 year old male, a resident of Gampaha. 79 year old female, a resident of Rukgahavila. 51 year old male, a resident of Demalagama. 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05. 87 year old male, a resident of Pannipitiya.

