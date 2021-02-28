Sri Lanka confirms 07 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 471.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 56 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala.
- 55 year old male, a resident of Anuradhapura.
- 59 year old male, a resident of Gampaha.
- 79 year old female, a resident of Rukgahavila.
- 51 year old male, a resident of Demalagama.
- 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05.
- 87 year old male, a resident of Pannipitiya.
