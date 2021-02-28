Easter attacks Committee to reconvene on March 3

The Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to study the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry that probed the Easter Sunday attacks has decided to reconvene next Wednesday.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee is expected to submit its report to the President before the 15th of March.

The committee convened on two previous occasions where a preliminary study was conducted of the report.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee was appointed to study the facts and recommendations cited in the report by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry and to determine a suitable course of action.

The committee comprises Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Udaya Gammanpila, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga and Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has also appointed a committee to study the report by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry presided by President’s Counsel Srinath Perera.

President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya and Thisath Wijegunawardena and Parliamentarian Imtiaz Bakeer Marker are a part of the committee.

(Source: News Radio)