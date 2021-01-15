Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 255.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 90 year old female, a resident of Kiribathgoda.
- 60 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 78 year old male, a resident of Nawalapitiya.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB