Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 343.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 03.
    2. 89 year old male, a resident of Nawala.
    3. 72 year old male, a resident of Bagawanthalawa.
    4. 63 year old female, a resident of Mattakkuliya.

