Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 356.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 61 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 66 year old female, a resident of Wakwella.
- 66 year old female, a resident of Welimada.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Pamunugama.
- 84 year old female, a resident of Dummalasuriya.
