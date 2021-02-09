Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 370.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 45 year old female, a resident of Kapuliyadda.
- 81 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
- 56 year old male, a resident of Ketawala.
- 73 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala.
- 74 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
