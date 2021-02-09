Feb 09 2021 February 9, 2021 February 9, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 370.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 45 year old female, a resident of Kapuliyadda.
  2. 81 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
  3. 56 year old male, a resident of Ketawala.
  4. 73 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala.
  5. 74 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura.

