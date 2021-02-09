Grave crimes and drug offence investigations to be concluded within 3 months
Posted in Local News
The Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conclude criminal investigations of grave crimes and drug offenses within 3 months.
The Attorney General has also mentioned that this practice must be carried out as a rule, as per the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.
The completed IB extracts should be submitted for consideration of indictment, the Attorney General has further instructed.
Share on FB