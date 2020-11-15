Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 58.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 54 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.
- 39 year old male a resident of Colombo 15.
- 88 year old male a resident of Colombo 12.
- 79 year old male a resident of Colombo 08.
- 88 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.
