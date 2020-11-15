Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 58.

The following deaths have been reported:

54 year old male a resident of Colombo 13. 39 year old male a resident of Colombo 15. 88 year old male a resident of Colombo 12. 79 year old male a resident of Colombo 08. 88 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.