Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Director General of Health Services confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 29.

The following deaths have been reported:

46 year old male from Colombo 02, who died in hospital.

68 year old female from Wellampitiya who died in hospital.

58 year old female from Colombo 12 who has died at home and COVID-19 infections confirmed after the post mortem.

73 year old female from Colombo 14 who has died at home and COVID-19 infections confirmed after the post mortem.

74 year old male from Colombo 15 who has died at home and COVID-19 infections confirmed after the post mortem.