Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 339.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 58 year old male, a resident of Maggona.
- 82 year old male, a resident of Waauda.
- 70 year old male, a resident of Katugastota.
- 53 year old male, a resident of Hettipola.
- 66 year old male, a resident of Biyagama.
- 78 year old female, a resident of Dikwella.
- 62 year old male, a resident of Nuwara Eliya.
