February 4, 2021

Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 339.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 58 year old male, a resident of Maggona.
  2. 82 year old male, a resident of Waauda.
  3. 70 year old male, a resident of Katugastota.
  4. 53 year old male, a resident of Hettipola.
  5. 66 year old male, a resident of Biyagama.
  6. 78 year old female, a resident of Dikwella.
  7. 62 year old male, a resident of Nuwara Eliya.

