Dr. Neville Fernando passes away from COVID-19

Dr. Neville Fernando, the owner of Neville Fernando Hospital, who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the IDH for COVID-19 has died from the virus a short while ago.

Upon testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, he had been under medical care at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital before being transferred to the IDH.

Dr. Neville Fernando, the founder of Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital and the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM), had been 89 years old at the time of passing.