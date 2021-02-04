Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 339.

The following deaths have been reported:

58 year old male, a resident of Maggona. 82 year old male, a resident of Waauda. 70 year old male, a resident of Katugastota. 53 year old male, a resident of Hettipola. 66 year old male, a resident of Biyagama. 78 year old female, a resident of Dikwella. 62 year old male, a resident of Nuwara Eliya.

