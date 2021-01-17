Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 264.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 63 year old female, a resident of Kolonnawa.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
- 27 year old male, a resident of Udupussallawa.
- 87 year old male, a resident of Kegalle.
- 72 year old male, a resident of Dehiwala.
- 66 year old male, a resident of Polonnaruwa.
- 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Ududumbara.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB