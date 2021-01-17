Several areas in Minuwangoda, Matale isolated with immediate effect

Two Grama Niladhari Divisions in Minuwangoda Police and three Grama Niladhari Divisions in Matale police area have been declared as isolated areas with immediate effect, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, Galloluwa East and Galloluwa West Grama Niladhari Divisions of the Minuwangoda Police area and the Warakamura (356), Meedeniya (356B) and Dehipitiya (356A) Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Matale Police area have been isolated with immediate effect.