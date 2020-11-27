Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 107.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 87 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
- 54 year old female, a resident of Colombo 09.
- 78 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 36 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.
- 58 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 69 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.
- 70 year old male, a Prisoner – Welikada Prison.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
