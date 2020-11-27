Nov 27 2020 November 27, 2020 November 27, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 107.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 87 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
  2. 54 year old female, a resident of Colombo 09.
  3. 78 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10.
  4. 36 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
  5. 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.
  6. 58 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10.
  7. 69 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.
  8. 70 year old male, a Prisoner – Welikada Prison.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB