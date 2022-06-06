Sri Lanka Court suspends injunction order against Russian plane
Posted in Local News
The Colombo Commercial High Court today (June 06) issued an order suspending the Enjoining Order issued against the plane belonging to Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines.
The Russian plane was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Sri Lanka.
The Attorney General had earlier today requested the Colombo Commercial High Court to remove the enjoining order preventing the departure of the plane belonging to Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines.
Share on FB
It is time to have an investigation how the fiscal could teleport to the control tower of the BIA and bully the staff, under whose authority gained access and who were behind the whole incident, has any bribe/money exchanged for the services rendered (and punish if against the rules). This is what happens when penniless and the population advertise the news to the whole world. Even Irish finance companies and their henchmen and do as they like.