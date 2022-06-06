Jun 06 2022 June 6, 2022 June 6, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka Court suspends injunction order against Russian plane

Russian airline Aeroflot Airbus A330 jet

The Colombo Commercial High Court today (June 06) issued an order suspending the Enjoining Order issued against the plane belonging to Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines.

The Russian plane was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Sri Lanka.

The Attorney General had earlier today requested the Colombo Commercial High Court to remove the enjoining order preventing the departure of the plane belonging to Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines.

