Prasanna Ranatunga sentenced to 2 years imprisonment, suspended for five years

Sri Lankan Minister Prasanna Ranatunga was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment suspended for five years by Colombo High Court after he was found guilty of one of the charges in a case filed for threatening a businessman demanding money in 2015.

Minister Ranatunga was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 25 million and ordered to pay Rs. 1 Million to the businessman as compensation.

If the Minister fails to pay the Rs. 25 Million fine, 9 more months will be added to the sentence.

If the Minister fails to pay the Rs. 1 Million compensation, 3 more months will be added to the sentence.

Maureen Ranatunge, the wife of Minister Ranatunga was acquitted and released from all charges. Minister Ranatunga was found guilty of the 13th charge.