Youth killed in shooting incident in Modara

A 24-year-old youth was killed in a shooting incident in the Modara area in Colombo this evening (June 06), Police said.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Redbana Watta in Colombo.

According to the police spokesman’s office, the shooting had been carried out by two unidentified persons who had arrived in a three-wheeler around 05:00 PM today (June 06).

Police suspect that the shooting was a result of a personal dispute over a narcotics racket. The individual was recently remanded and released on bail over a narcotic racket.

His remains have been placed at the Colombo National Hospital.

Modara police are conducting further investigations.