Protestor sentenced to 3 & 1/2 years for causing property damage

A Sri Lankan Court (Matara Magistrate’s Court) sentences a 30-year-old man to 3 & 1/2 years rigorous imprisonment, imposes a fine of Rs. 6,000/- and orders to pay Rs. 50,000/- for protesting by obstructing the street and damaging a police three-wheeler during a protest in Matara, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Police said that a group had protested demanding fuel by obstructing the Colombo – Matara Main Road from the Mahanama Bridge over the Nilwala River on the 19th of April 2022.

During the protest, a police three-wheeler bearing number WP ABY 1706 was attacked and damaged, said Police.