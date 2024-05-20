Sri Lanka deeply shocked by tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Sri Lanka is shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, and other senior Iranian officials, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated in a message on X.

“I express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of President Raisi and his entourage,” the President said.