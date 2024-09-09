Sri Lanka earns over $2 billion from tourism in first eight months of 2024

Sri Lanka earned over two billion US dollars from tourism in the first eight months of 2024, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The data shows that Sri Lanka generated 2.17 billion dollars during this period, a 66.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Tourist arrivals also saw a 50.7 percent increase, with 1.36 million tourists visiting Sri Lanka in the first eight months of 2024, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

In August 2024 alone, 164,609 tourists arrived, reflecting an approximately 20 percent increase from August 2023.

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka’s top foreign revenue generators.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau’s Managing Director, Nalin Perera, recently stated that they expect three million foreign tourists in 2025.