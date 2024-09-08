Thalatha Athukorala pledges support to Ranil Wickremesinghe

Posted by Editor on September 8, 2024 - 4:28 pm

Former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Thalatha Athukorala, who recently resigned from Parliament, has announced her support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.

She attended a rally in Welimada today (September 8), where she pledged her allegiance to him.

Athukorala, who gave a passionate speech in Parliament last month criticizing the SJB leader for leaving the UNP, resigned from Parliament on August 21, 2024.

She first entered Parliament in 2004 and was re-elected in 2010, 2015, and 2020.

In the 2020 general election, she won her seat as an SJB member with 45,105 votes from the Ratnapura District.