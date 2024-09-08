Sri Lanka’s Postal Department designates today for delivery of polling cards

Posted by Editor on September 8, 2024 - 9:40 am

Sri Lanka’s Postal Department has announced that around three million official polling cards for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election have been distributed nationwide so far.

The distribution process, which began on September 3, 2024, is set to continue until September 14, 2024.

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe highlighted that today (September 8), despite being a Sunday, has been designated as a special day for the distribution of polling cards.

The Department of Posts is dedicated today for door-to-door delivery, with the distribution scheduled between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Ranasinghe urged citizens to stay at home on this day to receive their polling cards, as a signature will be required upon delivery to confirm receipt.