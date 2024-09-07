Sri Lanka’s Election Commission asks Police to probe marked postal ballot on social media

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has informed the police to conduct an investigation regarding the circulation of a photograph of a marked postal ballot paper on social media.

The Election Commission stated that a complaint has already been submitted in this regard.

The postal voting for Sri Lanka’s upcoming Presidential Election was conducted on September 4, 5, and 6.

Various opinions were expressed on social media regarding the postal voting, with some individuals even sharing percentages of votes cast for different candidates.

However, a photograph of a marked postal ballot paper was released on social media by an individual, which the Election Commission says is a completely illegal act.

Taking or displaying a photograph of a ballot paper is an offense punishable under election law.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has instructed the authorities to take necessary legal action against the parties involved in uploading the photograph to social media.

Meanwhile, government employees who were unable to cast their postal vote on the previously allocated days have been given an additional two days to do so.

These additional days are set for the upcoming Wednesday (September 11) and Thursday (September 12), according to the Election Commission.