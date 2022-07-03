Sri Lanka expecting four fuel shipments this month

Four fuel shipments are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this month, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Minister told a media briefing convened today (July 03) that two shipments of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel procured by Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) are expected to reach the country between July 08 and July 14.

Arrival of another two fuel shipments containing both petrol and diesel is expected to reach the country either on July 22 or July 23.