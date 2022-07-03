Jul 03 2022 July 3, 2022 July 3, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka expecting four fuel shipments this month

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

Four fuel shipments are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this month, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Minister told a media briefing convened today (July 03) that two shipments of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel procured by Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) are expected to reach the country between July 08 and July 14.

Arrival of another two fuel shipments containing both petrol and diesel is expected to reach the country either on July 22 or July 23.

