All schools in Sri Lanka will be closed from July 04 to July 08

All Government and Government approved schools in Sri Lanka will be closed from 04th July to 08th July, 2022, the Ministry of Education said.

Decision was reached after an online discussion held today (July 03) with officials of the Ministry of Education to review the progress of the attendance of school principals, teachers and students in the last two weeks with the prevailing fuel crisis in the country.

Ministry officials also considered the press conference regarding the distribution of fuel by the Ministry of Power and Energy.

Accordingly, holiday week has been announced for all schools in Sri Lanka.

Any lost school time during this week will be covered in the next school term.