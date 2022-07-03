Ceylon Electricity Board’s breakdown services break down

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) authorities have instructed Area Engendering Offices and Breakdown Services Depots to stop services due to lack of fuel to report to work.

The move comes after the Government failed to declare providing uninterrupted power as an essential service and fuel station owners and personnel refusing to give fuel to the vehicles of CEB’s Area Engineering offices and officials at breakdown service depots Senior CEB officials pointed out that heated arguments involving police and fuel station owners had erupted at Bandarawela and other areas when CEB breakdown service teams tried to obtain fuel.

Police had pointed out that the government had not named electricity supply as an essential service. Therefore the CEB has instructed Area Engineering Offices and Break down service depots to stop work as personnel are unable to report to work or carry out their duties without fuel.

(Courtesy: The Sunday Times)