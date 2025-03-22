Sri Lanka expresses deep concern over Gaza situation, calls for de-escalation
Posted by Editor on March 22, 2025 - 7:34 am
The Sri Lankan government has voiced deep concern over the ongoing crisis in Gaza, urging all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Sri Lanka expressed hope for a swift resolution and the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.
