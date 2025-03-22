Special security for IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon at Dumbara Prison

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2025 - 6:01 pm

The Department of Prisons stated that special security measures have been implemented for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently in remand custody.

At present, he is being held in a high-security prison cell at the Dumbara Prison in Pallekele.

The Prison Department further mentioned that the special security arrangements were made based on a court order.

IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon was initially remanded for one day after appearing before the Matara Magistrate’s Court on March 19, 2025, and was subsequently produced before the court again the following day, after which he was further remanded until April 3, 2025.

The charges against him are related to a shooting incident that took place near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).