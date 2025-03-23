Three arrested for soliciting bribe to issue Ayurvedic medical certificate

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2025 - 8:16 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested three individuals, including a businessman and an NGO coordinator, for attempting to solicit a bribe by claiming they could provide a traditional medical certificate issued by the Ayurvedic Medical Council.

The suspects, identified as a resident of Kelaniya, a businessman from Pilimathalawa, and an NGO coordinator from Nawalapitiya, were arrested following a complaint lodged by a female doctor from Panamura.

They had demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 million, promising to facilitate the issuance of the certificate with the approval of the department’s Commissioner.

Bribery officials apprehended the suspects while they were attempting to accept an advance payment of Rs. 500,000 at a well-known hotel in Colombo yesterday (March 22).

The suspects are expected to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.