Sri Lanka faces surge in gun violence: 22 dead this year
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp rise in gun violence this year, with 27 shooting incidents leading to 22 deaths and several injuries.
According to the police, organized crime groups were responsible for 18 of these shootings, resulting in 19 fatalities.
A total of 13 people have been injured in these incidents, with eight of the injuries linked to organized crime.
The most recent shooting occurred in Devinuwara, where two young men on a motorcycle were shot and killed by attackers traveling in a van. In connection with this incident, police have arrested four suspects, including a woman.
Authorities continue to investigate the surge in gun violence as concerns grow over public safety and the influence of organized crime in Sri Lanka.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka faces surge in gun violence: 22 dead this year March 23, 2025
- Three arrested for soliciting bribe to issue Ayurvedic medical certificate March 23, 2025
- Special security for IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon at Dumbara Prison March 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka expresses deep concern over Gaza situation, calls for de-escalation March 22, 2025
- Two young men gunned down near Devinuwara Sri Vishnu Devalaya March 22, 2025