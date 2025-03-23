Sri Lanka faces surge in gun violence: 22 dead this year

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2025 - 6:19 pm

Sri Lanka has seen a sharp rise in gun violence this year, with 27 shooting incidents leading to 22 deaths and several injuries.

According to the police, organized crime groups were responsible for 18 of these shootings, resulting in 19 fatalities.

A total of 13 people have been injured in these incidents, with eight of the injuries linked to organized crime.

The most recent shooting occurred in Devinuwara, where two young men on a motorcycle were shot and killed by attackers traveling in a van. In connection with this incident, police have arrested four suspects, including a woman.

Authorities continue to investigate the surge in gun violence as concerns grow over public safety and the influence of organized crime in Sri Lanka.