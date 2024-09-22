Sri Lanka extends curfew amid Presidential Election results announcement

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2024 - 6:44 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles announced that the countrywide curfew, originally imposed from 10:00 PM on September 21 until 6:00 AM on September 22, 2024 has been extended until 12 noon today (September 22).

This decision was made by the incumbent Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe under the provisions of the Public Security Ordinance, in light of the release of the final results of the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.