Sri Lanka facilitates the submission of arrival and departure cards online

The arrival and departure cards that are necessary to enter and exit Sri Lanka can now be filled online with effect from January 01, 2023, The Department of Immigration & Emigration said.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that facilities have been provided to complete the Arrival cards by foreigners coming to Sri Lanka and Departure cards by Sri Lankans leaving the country.

Accordingly, the air passengers have been facilitated to fill this card online three days prior to their travel, visiting the official web site www.immigration.gov.lk or through the https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk website.