Student leader Anuradha Vidanage arrested

The former President of the Peradeniya University Student Union Anuradha Vidanage was arrested by The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today (December 29).

Police said that 23-year-old Anuradha Vidanage was arrested in connection with the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Athula Senaratne and his son on the 10th of December, 2022.

Anuradha Vidanage is a resident of Ambalantota.

The arrest was made opposite the Kandy Court Complex this evening (December 29).

The current Chairman of the Student Union of the University of Peradeniya Chamid Sathsara said that the Former Chairman was arrested while returning from a legal matter in court.