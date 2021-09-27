Sri Lanka Government decides to remove price control on rice

The Cabinet of Ministers have decided to remove the price control imposed on rice and import a buffer stock to prevent any possible shortage.

Accordingly, the Gazette notification issued imposing maximum wholesale and retail prices on rice will be cancelled.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held this evening (27).

Cabinet has also granted permission to import upto 100,000 metric tons of rice to maintain as a buffer stock.

Cabinet has also decided to provide required funds from the Central Bank to release the essential food items held up at the Colombo Port.