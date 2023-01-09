Sri Lanka Government granted approval to increase electricity tariff

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers today (January 09) granted approval to increase the electricity tariff.

According to sources, the tariff hike will be reviewed by a committee until the 15th of February, and measures will be taken to reduce the tariff, if there is a possibility.

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that a proposal to amend the electricity tariff was received today (January 09) evening.